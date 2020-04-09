Permitted Essential Services And Business Operations In East New Britain During The 21 Days Lockdown

The East New Britain state of emergency controller Wilson Matava has issued an order today outlining directives for business operations in the province during the 21days lockdown.

He says all businesses in the province will be restricted except for a few stores and supermarkets that have been permitted to operate during the lockdown. This includes essential services.

The essential service providers and business houses authorized to operate during the lockdown period are:

1. Agriculture sector

2. Fisheries sector

3. Forestry sector

4. Law and Justice sector (Police and CS)

5. Manufacturing Industry

6. Wholesale and Distributors

7. Gas and Petroleum

8. MVIL

9. Air and Sea Transport

10. Banks

11. Public utilities ( PNG Power, Water PNG, Telikom, Digicel)

12. Spare parts services

13. Retail Outlets (Kokopo)

– Tamur Center

– New World Supermarket

– K-Central supermarket

– Kokopo City Mart

– Andersons Foodland

– Tropicana supermarket

– Papindo supermarket

14. Retail Outlets (Rabaul)

– Soho supermarket

– S-Mart

– NBI Trading

– Rabaul superstore

15. Retail outlets (Kerevat)

– Hongland supermarket

– Balabobo Trading

– Tropical Limited

16. Retail Outlets (Pomio)

– TBT Supermarket

– One stop mini-mart

– Sawmill supermarket (Warangoi)

The order is effective from Tuesday 7th April to Tuesday 28th April 2020.

Business operating hours are from 8am to 2pm.

All kai bars will be closed.

The sales of liquor has been restricted.

Businesses must ensure hygiene, social distancing and occupational health and safety standards.

For the agriculture, forestry and manufacturing sector to be within their own vicinities and estates.

Business transport passes must be obtained from the PEOC office at Butuwin.

The PEOC and the police will have an unlimited access to their properties.

For 21 days, all these services providers will be monitored and will be subjected to review after every 7 days.