29 C
Port Moresby
July 19, 2020

Football News Sport

Percy Mataio is New Head Coach for FC Bougainville

by EMTV Online417

Percy Mataio is the new head coach for FC Bougainville as the National Soccer League prepares to resume just two weeks away.

The experienced coach left Star Mountain earlier this week to take charge at FC Bougainville.

In his official farewell from star mountain, Mataio thanked the team for the chance to coach them, adding he has ambitions as a qualified coach to move on…

Mataio arrives in Port Moresby to replace David Passam.

FC Bougainville is currently in 6th position with eleven points in the ten matches played so far in the 2019-2020 National Soccer League.

EMTV Online
EMTV Online is the premier destination for Papua New Guinea news on the internet.

Related posts

Kim Kardashian back after being held at gunpoint in $10 million Paris robbery

Reuters

O’Neill condemns misinformation

EMTV Online

Rugby League: Issues Addressed at AGM

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!