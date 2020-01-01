Percy Mataio is New Head Coach for FC Bougainville

Percy Mataio is the new head coach for FC Bougainville as the National Soccer League prepares to resume just two weeks away.

The experienced coach left Star Mountain earlier this week to take charge at FC Bougainville.

In his official farewell from star mountain, Mataio thanked the team for the chance to coach them, adding he has ambitions as a qualified coach to move on…

Mataio arrives in Port Moresby to replace David Passam.

FC Bougainville is currently in 6th position with eleven points in the ten matches played so far in the 2019-2020 National Soccer League.