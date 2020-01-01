People’s Progress Party Disappointed

Share the News











One political party has come out to express its disappointment at the government’s decision to change ministries yesterday.

People’s Progress Party was affected in the change yesterday when its only serving minister in the current government Emil Tammur was decommissioned as Tourism Minister.

The General Secretary of the People’s Progress Party, Moses Karr in a statement said he was aware of the circumstances that led to the election of James Marape as Prime Minister last year and says this process included very intensive and decisive actions by the small PPP group.

He says the support by PPP and other small groups, caused the change to install James Marape as PM last May.

“It was PPP small number binding together to persuade Hon. Peter O’Neil to step aside for Marape when in fact he was already turned down by his coalition partners at Laguna. The people with him now as Ministers did not vote for him, in fact opposed his election, voted against or failed to vote,” said Mr Karr. .

“At that time every person and every vote counted not base on quota 3-1 or 2-1 but every vote counted. Despite our efforts PPP has lost two Ministries it enjoyed with O’Neil and our significance in the making of the Government completely devalued and ignored. However we accept the Prime Minister’s prerogative and will make better judgement next time” Moses Kar added.

“Our Leader Sir Julius Chan is an experienced season Politician and will no doubt make his feelings known to the Government”.