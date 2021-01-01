Patient Care Priority

Share the News











Nurses in West New Britain have been encouraged to fight their fears and serve people during the Internaitonal Nurses Day celebration.

The program began with a fellowship led by Reverend Wesley Wartabat.

This was followed by speeches, reciting of the nurses pledge and dedication of nursing officers.

Head of Nursing Deputy Director Sister Scholly Baiwan echoed words of encouragement for nurses to serve without fear and uphold patient care.

The event also coincided with the blessing of the isolation ward at the Kimbe General Hospital.