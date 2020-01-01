Passengers Shot Dead

Share the News











Two men were shot dead and two others wounded when criminals held up a PMV truck travelling from Nuku in the West Sepik Province, to Maprik Town.

West Sepik Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector Moses Ibsagi said while reports are still sketchy at this stage, he confirmed that two men have been shot dead by the criminals.

The incident happened at Wamarau police are still investigating the incident.

Men, women and children who survived the ordeal were taken to Drekikir Health Centre in East Sepik Province and attended to.

PPC Ibsagi said a team of police personnel from Vanimo will be sent to Nuku to help with the investigation.

Currently there are only three policemen serving the entire district of Nuku.

Meanwhile, people who frequent the highway say this is not the first time, such robberies have occurred along the highway bordering East and West Sepik Provinces.

Villagers with bags of vanilla worth thousands of kina and cash for small businesses have been robbed multiple times.