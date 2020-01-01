25.1 C
Port Moresby
August 1, 2020

Health News

Partial Stop Work, Uplifted

by Jack Lapauve Jnr.214

The Christian Health Services Executive Board and Member Church Health Services has lifted the partial stop work in all health facilities in the country.

In a statement, Chairman of the General Assembly of Christian Health Services Japalis Kaiok called on all staff to resume normal duties.

This follows the release of outstanding salary and operational grants for 2020.

However, issues remain uncertain over the possible use of the Alesco Payroll system rollout.

The Assembly of the Christian Health Services also urged the administration of health facilities to utilize the limited funding and be accountable.

