Parliament has passed the Independent Commission Against Corruption or ICAC Bill making it an Act of Parliament at 2 pm today.

Parliament voted reaching an absolute majority of two-thirds of the house with all 92 members voting for the Bill.

The Bill was first read by the Attorney General and Deputy Prime Minister Davis Steven and was debated on the floor of Parliament.

Notable comments raised by former Prime Minister Peter O’Neill and Oro Governor Gary Juffa were all in support of the ICAC Bill.

The passing of this Bill makes it the second Act to be passed during the reign of the Marape-Steven Government.

Speaker of Parliament Job Pomat has announced for the third reading of the Bill to be read two months from today for further debate.

By Theckla Gunga, EMTV News, Port Moresby