Park Membership continues to grow amidst a pandemic

Share the News











Port Moresby Nature Park continues to welcome new members to its Membership program delivering truly great value.

In observing this strong growth in membership, the Port Moresby Nature Park expresses its gratitude for the continuous support of its sponsors and members throughout these challenging times.

With the Park’s 30-acre tropical gardens and many wildlife attractions, many visitors were seen visiting the Park for mostly sightseeing and relaxation throughout the first quarter of the year.

“It is satisfying to see our members returning to the Park each time with their families to experience the tranquillity that the park has to offer with its luscious green gardens and clean fresh air”, says David Thompson, Port Moresby Nature Park’s General Manager.

“We believe it’s the freedom, convenience and peace of mind that visitors get when they visit Nature Park. It’s a wonderful place to be in when one needs to get away from the hassles of the city”, added Mr. Thompson.

Our Annual Membership program has numerous benefits that go for a year; giving our members a lot more reasons to visit and spend time at the Park.

Members can receive the following benefits once they sign up:

• Unlimited Free entry for 1 year

• Exclusive offer Invitations on special in Park events

• 5% off Nature’s Gift Shop

• 10% off Venue Hire Fee

• e-newsletters and updates

• 10% off Nature’s cafe menu items

• Monthly Members Special benefit at the Nature’s Cafe

Membership fee for Adults is at K90, Students (Aged 13 – 18 or with valid ID) K60 and Kids (3-12 years old) a fee of K30 for 1 year.

For staff of Nature Park’s 2021 Major Partners and Gold Sponsors, should they wish to sign up for the membership program, they can enjoy special discounts of K30 off the normal membership fee of K90. To enjoy this privilege, staff of these organisations need to present their company ID when purchasing the annual Membership.

The Port Moresby Nature Park thanks its many members as everyone’s membership supports the Park immensely in preserving PNG’s unique natural environment for future generations, including the Park’s 550 resident animals, majority of which have been surrendered to the Park for care.