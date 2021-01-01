Park launches Lae Biscuit Fairies in the Park event

Share the News











Proving to be a favourite family park within Port Moresby, Nature Park has today launched its latest family event, called “Lae Biscuit Fairies in the Park”.

The event has been a success in 2018, has now been revived, and further enhanced to give visitors a new experience the next time they visit Port Moresby, Nature Park.

Lae Biscuit Fairies in the Park event is a 4-week event that runs from the 10th of July to the 8th of August this year. While the age group is centred around young children, there is an interactive family activity called the “Mystery of the Liklik Toti Fairy” where everyone can participate in to be part of the Park’s weekly draw prize giveaway.

“This event was created to enlighten children and awaken their creative minds! There are not many children’s events around the city, and we at the Park thought it was an opportune time to have such events seeing the recent growth in family visits to the Park each weekend”, said David Thompson, General Manager for Port Moresby Nature Park.

To mark the occasion, Lae Biscuit Company representatives officially opened the public event with a ribbon-cutting ceremony before presenting a donation of K40,000 towards the event.

“We are pleased to announce that along with our sponsorship, we are also donating cartons of our Liklik Toti biscuits so that every child who visits the Fairy Village starting from the 10th July to 8th August, will receive a free packet of our delicious Liklik Toti biscuits”, said Dusse, Lae Biscuit Company’s POM Branch Account Manager.

Apart from Lae Biscuit Company, the Port Moresby Nature Park is also grateful to its event supporters, The National, Digicel PNG, and NCDC for their continued support towards the Park’s events. The Park also thanks the team of volunteers, staff, and management of Port Moresby Nature Park who tirelessly put together the magical displays out in the Fairy Village for everyone to see and experience.

The Fairy Village will be open for the general public for the next 5 weekends, starting this weekend. Visitors from around Port Moresby and Central Province can come to enjoy the magical sights of the fairy village, where children can also enjoy being dressed up as fairies by purchasing fairy costumes and having their faces painted.

There will be lots of fun activities at the event including the “Mystery of the Liklik Toti Fairy” where the whole family can participate while out in the Park. Visitors are encouraged to collect this special Pull-out from The National every Friday, starting this week. Find clues, solve your fairy puzzle and go into the weekly draw to win some awesome weekly prizes!

The Park is open every day with a number of additional COVID-19 safety measures in place, along with ensuring proper social distancing practices and promoting of washing of hands & importance of self-sanitization at public spaces and our No Mask, No Entry policy strictly enforced.