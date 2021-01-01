Park Launch ‘Environment + Me’ Program for Schools

Share the News











The Port Moresby Nature Park has launched its new school program ‘Environment and Me’ today.

As part of the 2021 World Environment Day Campaign in Port Moresby, the Environment & Me school excursion program is the first event to start off a weeklong series of events highlighting various efforts in support of this year’s theme ‘Ecosystem Restoration’.

More than 300 students from participating schools within Port Moresby participated in Day 1 of the ‘Environment & Me’ school excursion program, signifying the continuous efforts done collaboratively by the Port Moresby Nature Park and NCDC in ensuring students also become part of the solution towards addressing environmental issues in PNG.

“While we face this big issue of climate change all around the world, we are reminded daily with the environment we live in to ensure that we can all create a better environment for the future.

Our generation have deteriorated the environment and it is up to all you children here today to do something positive to make the environment better for you”, said Governor Powes Parkop in his address to students of the Environment and Me school excursion program.

“Port Moresby Nature Park is an outstanding place to remind us about the importance of our ecosystem, that is why you all are here today, not only to learn but to put into ACTION what you have learned for the better of our country and the future, Be Generation Restoration!”, added Governor Parkop.

While Papua New Guinea’s focus is on addressing Climate Change through awareness on reduction of fuel emissions and usage of renewable energy, Port Moresby Nature Park recognises that the effects of Climate Change will in time affect PNG’s Wildlife as well.

David Thompson, Port Moresby Nature Park’s General Manager said environment issues form the core of Port Moresby Nature Park’s mission and therefore it is all a shared vision that the park supports the Government in this environmental campaign.

“Our key role at the Park is to educate Papua New Guineans on the importance of our environment and how to protect and conserve it for future generations. That’s what we’ve been doing with schools through our School Excursion Programs and we will continue to do so given the continuous support that we already have with NCDC and other major partners who have all become part of this important mission through their support and sponsorship”, added Mr. Thompson.

As climate change continues to take effect in the world, the work of Port Moresby Nature Park will be even more important as the Park advocate, protect and conserve PNG’s Wildlife and the Environment.

Port Moresby Nature Park is a charity organization that relies on grants and donor funding to operate. By visiting the park and joining its Annual Membership Program, you help support the Park’s efforts in preserving PNG’s unique natural environment for future generations, including the Park’s 550 resident animals, majority of which have been surrendered to the Park for care.