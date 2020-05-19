Papua New Guinean studying aboard shares ‘Aussie’ lifestyle in Brisbane

Forty students from 23 countries, currently studying in Brisbane, Australia including Papua New Guinea, have been selected as international student ambassadors for Brisbane.

One of this year’s Brisbane International Student Ambassadors is Karynn Druma.

The 24-year-old, who hails from a mixed Parentage of Hula in the Central Province of Papua New Guinea and Nadi, Fiji, grew up in Papua New Guinea and calls it her home.

She has been living in Brisbane for a year and is currently studying a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Film, Screen & New Media at Queensland University of Technology.

Speaking to EMTV Online, Druma expressed the interest in her field of study and why she chose to take this path.

“Film-making is something I was compelled to do from a very young age. As Pacific Islanders, storytelling has always been embedded in our culture through dance, music and drama; I believe film as a medium is limitless in its potential to create and convey rich, nuanced perspectives of our culture and our stories…”

“I love to watch a lot of movies – classics, blockbusters, Indies and everything under the sun! I especially enjoy foreign films – they tend to be grittier and I’ve always felt that the cinematography is more honest and grounded compared to the gloss and sheen of a lot of Hollywood films…”

“Quentin Tarantino is my favorite director of all time and my favorite movie so far is Parasite (2019, Bong Joon-ho). It’s a masterpiece.”

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said over the next year the Brisbane International Student Ambassadors would share their Brisbane lifestyle on social media.

“Brisbane has internationally-recognised universities, world-class educational institutions and thriving innovation and research hubs, as well as high-quality accommodation options and an incredible climate and outdoor lifestyle,” Cr Schrinner said.

“Our ambassadors will share their experiences while studying in our city to give an insight into day-to-day life in Brisbane and show why it’s a great place to live and study.”

The Lord Mayor said that this years’ cohort of ambassadors would have an important role to play during the current coronavirus outbreak.

He said their work as a key communication channel to the wider international student community in Brisbane and to their networks back home would be invaluable.

“Now, more than ever, it is important to have strong, positive voices in the international student community and our ambassadors will provide an extension of our support, pointing students in the right direction for official information and advice,” Cr Schrinner said.

Druma is passionate about books and reading. She says she has no preference for digital ebooks or hard copies and when doing chores or running personal errands, she listens to audiobooks on the go.

In encouraging Papua New Guinean students to consider studying in Brisbane, Druma highlighted that the educational and social opportunities in Brisbane are numerous and valuable for positive career and personal growth.

“Studying in Brisbane makes me feel safe and secure, whilst giving me a sense of freedom…”

“I’ve been able to build some very strong friendships through the numerous social opportunities Brisbane provides.”

To find out more about the Brisbane International Student Ambassador program and to meet this years’ cohort, visit Study Brisbane.