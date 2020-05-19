Despite the lock down of sports in the country due to the COVID-19 State of Emergency there is some good news for one of the newest sports in the country the sport of fencing.

The Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee (PNGOC) accepted the sport of fencing as a new member sport in 2019.

The same year International Olympic Committee (IOC) President and former fencer Thomas Bach showed off his skills in Port Moresby.

Since then there has been a recent visit this year by the Oceania Fencing Confederation to run clinics in schools to gain numbers for the sport of fencing in Papua New Guinea.

The show of interest by Papua New Guineans for the Olympic sport of fencing has made it possible for the next step.

And PNG is now a member of the Oceania Fencing Confederation (OFC) after its membership was accepted during the Elective Congress held last Saturday, on May the 16th 2020.