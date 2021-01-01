Papua New Guinea is described as one of three lungs of the world

Share the News











Commissioner-General of PNG to the World Expo Ambassador Joshua Kalinoe says PNG will show the world why it’s a key sustainability player at the World Expo in Dubai.

In an interview with EMTV’s Infocus, he describes the nation as one of them, “three lungs of the world”.

The island of New Guinea hosts the third-largest tropical forests on the planet, which PNG occupies the Eastern end.

The key message of sustainability will be promoted in the PNG Pavilion in Dubai alongside tourism and organic produce.

Produce which according to Ambassador Kalinoe has historical significance.

The World Expo is the biggest and oldest world gathering. This year about 190 counties are due to arrive in Dubai, the United Arabian Emirates from 1st October 2021 to March 2022.

PNG has yet to send the necessities for its standalone Pavilion in the United Arabian Emirates due to shipping delays. The delegation lead wants this to be fixed before the shipment leaves for the Emirates’ largest city.