Panapai Road in NIP Upgraded

After years of neglect, the Panapai road in New Ireland Province has been given a face-lift.

The six-point four-kilometer road took about 3 months to upgrade by Binen Construction and Department of Works.

Locals say the road access will now help families to access transport to sell their produce.

The road cost nearly 800 thousand kina

Present to witness the Panapai road commission was Governor Sir Julius Chan, members of PEC, development partners, and stakeholders.

This year the New Ireland Government has invested nearly 100million kina for road infrastructure both in Kavieng and Namatanai Districts as per 2020 Provincial budget allocation.