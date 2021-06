Share the News











The Papua New Guinea Women’s Rugby Sevens team, the Palais has left Port Moresby for Monaco this afternoon.

Palais will be taking part in the World Rugby Sevens Repechage from 19-20 June.

The tournament is the final global qualifier for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games where they will need to finish in the top 2 to qualify for Tokyo.

PNG are in Pool B with Tunisia, Jamaica and Kazakhstan.