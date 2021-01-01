Palais arrive in Monaco

Share the News











The Papua New Guinea Rugby Sevens team, the PNG Palais is in Monaco and gearing up for the World Rugby Sevens Repechage this weekend.

The Palais are captained once more by Kymlie Rapilla | PNG Women’s Rugby 7s Progam.

The tournament is the final global qualifier for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games where they will need to finish in the top 2 to qualify for Tokyo.

The girls had their first training session yesterday with Coach Robert Jones.

Palais with coach Robert Jones | PNG Women’s Rugby 7s Progam.

PNG are in Pool B with Tunisia, Jamaica and Kazakhstan.

Palais will go up against Tunisia in their first match and later with Jamaica. Both matches will be played on the 19th (Saturday).

Their last pool match will be up against Kazakhstan on the 20th (Sunday).

All matches will be live-streamed by World Rugby Sevens via their social media channels.