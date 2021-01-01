Pacific Adventist University Launches New Website

Share the News











Pacific Adventist University is leading the way in providing students, parents, and staff the option of making payments using BSP Financial Group Limited’s (BSP) Digital Payment solutions.

The feature is part of PAU’s new website launched on 30th June 2021.

The new website may be small but significant, it is a landmark development for the university,” said Vice-Chancellor Professor Roal Lozano

Not only does the site have a modern look and feel, but it also is a one-stop-shop for information on course programs, student life, campus activities and it now offers a new payment service for tuition and other fees – BSP Pay online payment service.

BSP Digital General Manager Nuni Kulu congratulated PAU on being the first university to integrate their website to the BSP Pay solution.

She explained BSP Pay is an online payment gateway, which is accessible to all BSP customers to use their mobile phones to process the payment directly from their bank account, with no dependency on a bank card.

BSP Pay delivers real-time payments to the university’s account, which is appealing to both students and the university. BSP Customers can log on to www.bsp.com.pg and use their unique BSP ID to opt-in for the BSP Pay service.

PAU Deputy Vice Chancellor Professor Lalen Simeon thanked the PAU ICT team for incorporating different components into the new website including banking services like BSP Pay.

“Without BSP’s support and guidance, this wouldn’t happen. Fees have been an issue for us because most parents live in rural areas. If they can use their mobile phones and the new website to make payments that would be a bonus for us,” explained Professor Simeon.

As a registered BSP Mobile Merchant, the university also offers another alternative payment option for students and parents to pay for school fees and other services via BSP Mobile Banking *131# using their school code 50041.

BSP Pay allows any BSP account holder in PNG to make payments online securely and instantly, without the use of card details. This service can be used to pay for products and services on any registered BSP Pay merchant’s website.

Institutes, SMEs and business houses who are interested in this eCommerce offering can enquire with BSP Call Centre team on Phone 3201212/ 70301212, email servicebsp@bsp.com.pg or via the social media pages on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.