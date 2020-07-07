Ower’s Corner Roads Repaired, Kokoda Track Remains Closed

Local communities and tourist groups will now have a safer and smoother ride to the Kokoda Track’s southern gateway following the completion of repair of works on the Ower’s Corner Road.

Part of a partnership program between PNG and Australia under the Kokoda Initiative, the project engaged locals as traffic controllers and maintenance workers, providing much-needed employment as the Kokoda Track remains closed due to the Covid-19 Pandemic,

A ward councilor said the road repair would keep the road open, as many will use it to access markets, public services including health clinics and schools in Sogeri and Port Moresby.

Each year different sections of the road are repaired as part of an ongoing commitment to keep the Kokoda Track accessible for trekkers and the local communities.