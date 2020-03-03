OTML renames Training Centre in honour of Late Dr Jacob Weiss

Ok Tedi Mining Limited officially renamed its Training Centre to the ‘Dr. Jacob Weiss CMG, Training Centre’, after former Director late Dr. Jacob Weiss on Wednesday 26th February at Tabubil, Western Province.

The event was attended by the family of the late Dr. Weiss, members of the OTML Board of Directors, the Western Provincial Government, management and staff of OTML, and contractor representatives.

Chairman of the OTML Board of Directors, Sir Moi Avei said the naming ceremony was not about glorifying the past but acknowledging the contribution by outstanding individuals because they set the benchmark.

“The naming ceremony will set the beacon so that the future generation can follow the beacon and be inspired by it. It’s only fitting that we name the training center after an intellect like Dr. Jacob Weiss for his contribution to the government, OTML, his mentorship, and stewardship,”

Ilan Weiss, son of the late Dr. Weiss said, “It is very fitting that the training center is named after my dad, I humbly say that those of you who know him know that education, training, and capacity building was the biggest part of his passion. We are very honored and appreciative of this gesture.”

Since its inauguration in 1982, more than 11,000 people have participated in training in the Ok Tedi Training Centre through various traineeships and in-house training programs.

The training center caters for OTML’s three trainee and apprenticeship programs; The Graduate Development Scheme, the Apprenticeship Program and the Preferred Area Development Program.

It also conducts on-going in-house training for different employees from different business units of the OTML operation to continuously up-skill the current workforce.

“Ok Tedi takes very seriously our commitment to the development of employees. It is good business for us in order to ensure we have a continuing supply of talented employees to provide fresh new perspectives and diversity, but also to contribute to the national talent pool of qualified personnel for development of PNG’s economy,” said OTML Managing Director, Peter Graham.