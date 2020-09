Share the News











Papua New Guinea has confirmed eight new cases of COVID-19 as of yesterday, all from Western Province.

This brings the total confirmed cases to 479.

The new cases are from the Ok Tedi Mining Ltd (OTML).

One case has fever and cough and seven are asymptomatic.

To date, 12 of the country’s 22 provinces had reported positive cases.

The death toll for PNG remains at 5 and the recoveries at 232.

The total number of tests pending laboratory results is 240.