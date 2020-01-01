24.6 C
Port Moresby
July 17, 2020

Featured News Papua New Guinea

Orders of Papua New Guinea Investiture Ceremony Held

by Theckla Gunga51

Seventy-six individuals nominated for the Logohu awards received their awards from the Governor-General Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae at Government House yesterday afternoon.

The ceremony was for the Orders of Papua New Guinea 2020 New Year’s Honours and Awards investiture.

Recipients from this year’s Orders of Papua New Guinea Honours list include Mrs. Janet Roland Sios, and Dr. Goru Hane-Nou among others.

Members of the three disciplinary forces recognized for their services were invested with the Distinguished Military Service Medal for military servicemen.

The Orders of the Papua New Guinea investiture ceremony is held twice a year.

Theckla Gunga
graduated with an Arts Degree from the University of Papua New Guinea, with majors in Journalism and Public Relations. Her passion in news gathering lies in reporting on Crime and Court stories. She is into her third year reporting with EMTV and loves the challenge of being in a once male dominated field.

Related posts

PM swings in Golf Challenge

EMTV Online

PM on Autonomous Region of Bougainville

EMTV Online

Gilvah Upysah

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!