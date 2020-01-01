Orders of Papua New Guinea Investiture Ceremony Held

Seventy-six individuals nominated for the Logohu awards received their awards from the Governor-General Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae at Government House yesterday afternoon.

The ceremony was for the Orders of Papua New Guinea 2020 New Year’s Honours and Awards investiture.

Recipients from this year’s Orders of Papua New Guinea Honours list include Mrs. Janet Roland Sios, and Dr. Goru Hane-Nou among others.

Members of the three disciplinary forces recognized for their services were invested with the Distinguished Military Service Medal for military servicemen.

The Orders of the Papua New Guinea investiture ceremony is held twice a year.