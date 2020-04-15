Opposition Dismayed

The Opposition has expressed dismay over how the government is addressing the COVID-19 threat.

Opposition Leader, Belden Namah, says allegations of the misapplication of 23 million kina is a bad start, and jeopardizes the economy and the health of citizens.

Namah was backed by Rabaul MP and Shadow Health Minister, Dr Allan Marat, who called on the government to step-up its efforts and put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In news conference held yesterday, members of the Opposition expressed their concern regarding the Government’s efforts in handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Opposition Leader, Belden Namah, says the government must not use the appropriated funding for political gain.

Namah said this, with reference to a recorded video interview of Treasurer, Ian Ling-Stuckey, expressing concern on the usage of current finances.

However, the response from Health Minister, Jelta Wong states that there hasn’t been any misappropriation of funding for COVID-19 operations.

Dr Marat added to Namah’s statement yesterday saying that the Government must not lose sight of its efforts in climbing out of the debt hole created by the previous regime. He says the Government must learn from other developed nations, and make decisive decisions.

Dr Marat outlined that under the recent SOE Act tabled on the floor of Parliament, there is no provision of an independent audit into the spending of funds during the State of Emergency.

Speaking yesterday, Prime Minister James Marape said, a Strategic Framework is being put together by key government agencies to advise the government on what approaches to take during the declared State of Emergency.

He said, the Government is doing its best to overcome the impacts of the pandemic.

By Jack Lapauve Jnr – EMTV News – Port Moresby