Only 56 of 167 Women’s Soccer Teams have been active in playing

Share the News











In the two months since the last FIFA/Coca-Cola Women‘s World Ranking was published, only about a third of its teams (56 of 167) have been in action, and that just in friendlies. In spite of this, there are still some notable changes in the June 2021 edition of the Ranking, including on the podium!

France (3rd) regain the third spot the Netherlands (4th) wrested from them a few weeks ago. The Leeuwinnen had mixed results in the period, losing 1-0 to Italy (14th) but also routing Norway (13th) 7-0, whereas France enjoyed a 1-0 win over Germany, who continue to occupy second place behind leaders USA.

Beaten by Les Bleues and then held scoreless by Chile (37th), Germany nonetheless lost ground on the frontrunners. 124.20 points now separate the top two teams, the largest such gap ever seen.

For their part, Japan (10th) returned to the TOP 10 following wins over Ukraine (31st), and Mexico (28th) twice. Korea DPR (11th) were the team making way as they slipped out of the TOP 10.

Further down the standings, Tunisia (77th) jumped two places courtesy of a pair of victories over Jordan (63rd), who fall four places. Georgia (123rd) went one better by ascending three places after a win (3-2) and a draw (0-0) against Azerbaijan (78th), who were 49 rungs above them before their meetings.

While no team managed a new, all-time high this month in terms of ranking placement, several did achieve new highs in terms of points: Spain (12th, 1935.87 pts), Slovenia (49th, 1492.86 pts), Jamaica (51st, 1468.81 pts), and Bosnia and Herzegovina (58th, 1416.85 pts).

The next edition of the FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking will be published on 20 August 2021.

Leader USA (unchanged)

Moves into top 10 Japan

Moves out of top 10 Korea DPR

Matches played in total 51

Most matches played Japan, Nigeria, United States (3 each)

Biggest move by points Tunisia (+ 19.09 points)

Biggest move by ranks Georgia (+ 3 places)

Biggest drop by points Jordan (- 19.09 points)

Biggest drop by ranks Jordan, Latvia (- 4 places)

Newly ranked teams none

Teams that are no longer ranked none