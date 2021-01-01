One Person Arrested in Drugs Bust

Share the News











By Martha Louis

Police officers in Easter Highlands have set up drugs check at Yonki as part of an ongoing operation in the province to ensure firearms, ammunition, and drugs are not transported in and out of the province.

The checks have been conducted since February.

Last Monday members of the Mobile Squad in the Eastern Highlands confiscated 8 kilograms of marijuana during a search on a PMV bus traveling to Lae.

The drugs were found neatly wrapped inside the black plastic and tapped on the outside with white tape.

The suspect was arrested and charged for being in possession of the dangerous drug.

Deputy Commander of the Northern Command, Chief Supt. John Kale says the drugs were seized during routine check Yonki.

“Those found in possession of drugs or weapons will be dealt with accordingly,” warned Kale.