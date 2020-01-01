Oldest ENB School Receives Funding

Share the News











One of East New Britain’s oldest secondary school has finally received assistance from the government after years of neglect.

Kembubu Secondary School in the Sinivit LLG of Pomio district received a funding assistance of K600, 000 from the Pomio District administration to upgrade accommodation facilities for its students.

Pomio MP, Elias Kapavore who visited the school earlier this week says the district will continue to support the institution that has contributed to the human resource of the province for over 85 years.

Kapavore acknowledged that the school has not received much attention form successive governments over the years from successive governments.

He says this funding support is the first of many more to come from the district.

Kembubu Secondary School remains as one of the oldest learning institutions in the country established by early SDA missionaries in 1937.