Oil Search Foundation and Hela Provincial Health Authority Fight Against TB

TB is a major public health crisis and impacts people’s livelihoods as well as the economy of PNG.

Since 2016, Oil Search Foundation (OSF) has been working alongside the Hela Provincial Health Authority to bring the necessary medical help and education needed to treat TB in the local communities.

This has resulted in the training of two specialist TB nurses, facilitated numerous in-house training for other health staff, and supported the successful treatment of drug-resistant TB patients.

Hela PHA CEO, Dr. James Kintwa says they are also strengthening their current services and have recently selected Halongoli Urban Clinic as a model TB training center.