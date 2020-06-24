25 C
Port Moresby
June 25, 2020

Awareness Health Highlands News

Oil Search Foundation and Hela Provincial Health Authority Fight Against TB

by Lillian Keneqa231

TB is a major public health crisis and impacts people’s livelihoods as well as the economy of PNG.

Since 2016, Oil Search Foundation (OSF) has been working alongside the Hela Provincial Health Authority to bring the necessary medical help and education needed to treat TB in the local communities.

This has resulted in the training of two specialist TB nurses, facilitated numerous in-house training for other health staff, and supported the successful treatment of drug-resistant TB patients.

Hela PHA CEO, Dr. James Kintwa says they are also strengthening their current services and have recently selected Halongoli Urban Clinic as a model TB training center.

Lillian Keneqa
Lillian Keneqa (pronounced KE-NE-YA) has a degree in Journalism & Public Relations , with a Minor in English Communication from the University of Papua New Guinea. She joined the News Department as a Journalist in December, 2017. When Lillian is not Journaling, she enjoys photography, graphic designing and traveling.

Related posts

NZ All Blacks Back To Back Champions

EMTV Online

PNGDF Force Support Battalion Commemorates Anniversary

Eric Haurupma

Ex-Inmates Trained with Life Skills in Lae

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!