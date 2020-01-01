Oil Search Donates PPE for Hela, SHP and Gulf Provinces

Oil Search Limited today donated critical personal protective equipment to the Department of Health to be distributed to hospitals and medical clinics in Hela, Southern Highlands, and Gulf Province.

OSL Managing Director Dr. Kieran Wulff commended the Government’s response during the pandemic and says the company will continue to work with the Government to see much-needed assistance reach local Provincial Health Authorities while ensuring to prevent and minimize any potential spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Wulff added, the company is looking forward to working in close partnership with the National Department of Health through the company’s medical services team and the Oil Search Foundation were work has already begun since the declaration of the State of Emergency.

A total of 250, 000 hospital-grade disposable masks, 100, 000 medical hats and gloves, 10, 000 face shields and 5 million milliliters of hand sanitizer were donated today.

The ceremony was witnessed by Oil search Executives and the Health Minister, Jelta Wong.