East Sepik Provincial Police Commander Superintendent Albert Beli has challenged his officers to work with discipline and honesty when carrying out their duties.

He made these comments on Friday, while addressing forty-four officers who were promoted in the command.

The parade at the East Sepik Provincial Police Head Quarters was made up of the forty- four officers who recently got promoted.

Forty-three of these officers are non-commissioned officers or NCO’s who were promoted from the rank of first constable to chief sergeants, and one commissioned officer who was promoted to the rank of inspector.

While addressing the parade Provincial Police Commander Superintendent Albert Beli commended the officers, and challenged them to be more disciplined in the force.

By Lucy Kopana, EMTV News, Lae