Oceania Football Confederation connects remotely

The Oceania Football Confederation held its 27th Ordinary Congress online.

The OFC Executive Committee members and Member Association delegates met via video conference due to border closures across the Pacific.

The FIFA President Gianni Infantino attended along with FIFA delegates.

Infantino congratulated OFC on the strength of the Confederation to work continually during a global pandemic.

“We at FIFA and I personally are delighted to see the work that the new OFC has done in strengthening the governance, accountability, transparency, and efficiency which are our values,” he said.

“OFC is a professional and innovative organisation and despite COVID-19, the Confederation has achieved its objectives for 2020.”

Maltock addressed the ongoing efforts made by the Member Associations in the face of a global pandemic.

“Last year was a year like no other for us all due to COVID-19,” he said.

“Our Member Associations are still experiencing border and government restrictions and the majority have managed to play domestic football.

“With our long-term goal of having two teams in the 2026 and 2027 FIFA World Cups, corporate governance and capacity building are our key focuses with hopes to uplift the OFC competition standards when international football resumes.”

The Confederation’s 2020 Activity Report was presented outlining the key strategic outcomes from the Football Division, Operations, and the Executive Office. Alongside this, the 2020 Financial Statement and Audit Report were presented and approved at Congress.

Three new strategies were also introduced to support our Member Associations and organisational vision: Social Responsibility, Commercial and Communications, and Finance and Services.

OFC General Secretary Franck Castillo praised the Confederation for reaching its strategic outcomes.

“2020 was a year of transformation in how we delivered football across the Oceania region,” he said.

“We stayed on track with our football development and focused on Member Association development, capacity building and OFC pressed forward with its vision to help create competitive teams at the regional and global level.”

“We also stretched our cross-Confederation cooperation and collaboratively worked with FIFA to strengthen our management and international protocols.

“OFC remains committed to work better, smarter and more efficiently.”

The 2022 strategic framework focusing on football and Member Association development and performance was presented as well as the confederation’s 2022 annual budget.

New members to the Audit and Risk Committee and Disciplinary and Ethics Committee were elected.

Amendments to the OFC Statutes were passed and these amendments remain as a commitment by the Confederation, to uphold transparency and accountability through its governance.