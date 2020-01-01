Oceania Fight Promotions Announces Monthly Bouts

The Oceania Fight Promotions has announced its Local Professional monthly bouts at the Crown Hotel in Port Moresby beginning 31st July 2020.

Managing Director Maryanne Millie says they are happy to get clearance from relevant authorities with boxers training hard in isolation.

These fights will serve as a screening platform to assess each boxer’s performance to determine who qualifies for international and national title participation.

A total of nine (9) local professional bouts will feature, including an exhibition fight between PNG’s lightweight champion Raka Kauko Junior against martial arts all-around champion in Muay Thai and Kickboxing, Thomas Kagili.

Promoter and PNG’s boxing legend Martin Beni says, this is the perfect opportunity for all boxers to prove themselves while Professional boxing Patron, Ben Micah strongly challenged the boxers to be great ambassadors to their communities and families.

He also commended the support of sponsors, the National Gaming Control Board, Kumul Petroleum Holdings, B-Mie, Crown Hotel, and others.