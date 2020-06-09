Thirty-three-year-old Murray Oa charged for the brutal attack of athlete partner, Debbie Kaore is expected to apply for bail before the Waigani District Court at 1:30 pm today.

Oa, from Kairuku Hiri District in the Central Province, was charged on Sunday afternoon with one count of Grievous Bodily Harm and had been remanded in police custody since.

Oa was expected to appear for arrangement at the Waigani District Court at 9:30 am today but the matter has been stood down to 1:30 pm.

The violent attack on Kaore by Oa was captured on a mobile phone and posted on social media (Facebook), last Friday stirring widespread debate on social media.

Kaore, an athlete and Gold medalist who has represented the country in Rugby Union and Boxing is recovering from burn wounds to her right thigh and bruises to her face.

Oa is a second lieutenant in the Papua New Guinea Defense Force.

Upon his arrest on Sunday, NCD Metropolitan Superintendent, Perou N’Dranou said while Oa is a member of the PNGDF, his actions do not represent PNGDF.