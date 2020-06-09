26 C
Port Moresby
June 9, 2020

Crime News

Oa Out on Bail

by EMTV Online1158

Army officer, 2nd Lt. Murray Oa, who attacked partner and boxer, Debbie Kaore, has been granted a K1200 Court bail by the Waigani District Court.

His appearance in court comes four days after he was filmed head butting and hitting Kaore with a hot iron. The incident sparked a raging debate in Papua New Guinea.

The Court heard that Oa’s request for police bail was refused, according to the NCD Metropolitan Superintendent, Perou N’Dranou granting of Oa a police bail would only draw more social media debate.

Bail, however, was granted, with Magistrate Tracey Ganaii saying matters going viral on social media is not a ground for refusal of bail and ordered that Oa be released on bail under strict conditions.

