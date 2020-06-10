Three nursing officers have started their 12- week practical placements at Tari and Mendi hospitals.

This follows their successful completion of phase one of midwifery training at the Lutheran School of Nursing last year under the Oil Search Foundation Scholarship.

Through the scholarship program in partnership with Provincial Health Authorities in Hela and Southern Highlands, a total of five Nursing Officers have been trained in midwifery since 2018.

Two of these Nursing Officers are now the qualified midwives in two health centers in Hela province.