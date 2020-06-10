29 C
Nursing Officers begins Practical Placements in Tari and Mendi Hospitals

by Lillian Keneqa280

Three nursing officers have started their 12- week practical placements at Tari and Mendi hospitals.

This follows their successful completion of phase one of midwifery training at the Lutheran School of Nursing last year under the Oil Search Foundation Scholarship.

Through the scholarship program in partnership with Provincial Health Authorities in Hela and Southern Highlands, a total of five Nursing Officers have been trained in midwifery since 2018.

Two of these Nursing Officers are now the qualified midwives in two health centers in Hela province.

Lillian Keneqa
Lillian Keneqa (pronounced KE-NE-YA) has a degree in Journalism & Public Relations , with a Minor in English Communication from the University of Papua New Guinea. She joined the News Department as a Journalist in December, 2017. When Lillian is not Journaling, she enjoys photography, graphic designing and traveling.

