Nukundj calls for surveillance at all PNG ports

Minister for Immigration and Border Security, Westly Nukundj, has released a statement, warning travellers entering the country, that Immigration will be very strict on movement of people coming from China including other Asian ports as reports of an outbreak of the Coronavirus poses a health threat to the country.

There’s been widespread International media reports that the airborne disease has claimed many lives in China and is rapid spreading to other parts of the world.

As the Minister responsible for the government agency that manages the movement of international travellers into Papua New Guinea, it is important that the Immigration and Citizenship Authority (ICA) impose some restrictions.

MP Nukundj, says strict measure must be imposed at all PNG ports around the country. He appealed to all government agencies operating on our borders to be very strict on the movement of people, the appeal goes out to government offices that safeguard PNG borders including Foreign Affairs ,National Agriculture and Quarantine Inspection Authority (NAQIA), Customs, Immigrations and Health.

All international passengers including those Papua New Guinea Citizens travelling to PNG must be imposed with Vaccination Certificates.

PNG’s land border post at Wutung, Sandaun Province must be temporarily closed to prevent travellers from Jayapura, Indonesia from entering the country.

After receiving an official report from the Department of Health and the World Health Organisation several measures will be taken on an interim basis.

These will include temporary suspension of online e-visa for short term “Easy Visitor Permit “for all Chinese and for those intending visitors to apply through the PNG Embassy in Beijing.

NAQIA will also be informed to impose Temperature Monitoring Detectors at the airport to manage and detect international passengers on arrival with very high fever for processing.