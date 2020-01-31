North Fly Ventures Into Tourism

North Fly District in Western Province is now turning to promote tourism in the Area.

In September of last year, as part of promoting Tourism in the District, North Fly in Western Province hosted its first ever cultural show known as the Sel Kambang Festival that attracted locals as well as a few tourist that were on the ground.

Different Traditional activities where performed on the day as well as dancing and singsing.

With the event now on the calendar, and according to local member James Donald, Kuinga in known for bird watching all year round where tourist flock to get the glimpse of the famous bird of paradise and other native bird species.

Tracking in the area is also a tourist attraction that sees a lot of Tourist walk the tracks in both Tabubil and Kiunga.

Donald says Tourism is one important feature of the five year development plan, one that he’d like to see grow into the future.

Donald says big developments in the area will also be seen as contributors to attracting more tourists, such as the logging project, the road and bridge projects respectively in North Fly District.

Donald says he is privileged to say that this year; a group of Dancers from his electorate will be send to Hawaii to attend the Pacific arts and cultural show and to represent PNG.

This year the District is hoping to make the event bigger and better where traditional dancing groups from the other two districts, North and Middle are welcome to participate at the Sel Kambang Festival this year.

By Godwin Eki, EMTV News, Port Moresby