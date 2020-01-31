31 C
Port Moresby
January 31, 2020

Life News Southern Travel

North Fly Ventures Into Tourism

by Godwin Eki153

North Fly District in Western Province is now turning to promote tourism in the Area.

In September of last year, as part of promoting Tourism in the District, North Fly in Western Province hosted its first ever cultural show known as the Sel Kambang Festival that attracted locals as well as a few tourist that were on the ground.

Different Traditional activities where performed on the day as well as dancing and singsing.

With the event now on the calendar, and according to local member James Donald, Kuinga in known for bird watching all year round where tourist flock to get the glimpse of the famous bird of paradise and other native bird species.

Tracking in the area is also a tourist attraction that sees a lot of Tourist walk the tracks in both Tabubil and Kiunga.

Donald says Tourism is one important feature of the five year development plan, one that he’d like to see grow into the future.

Donald says big developments in the area will also be seen as contributors to attracting more tourists, such as the logging project, the road and bridge projects respectively in North Fly District.

Donald says he is privileged to say that this year; a group of Dancers from his electorate will be send to Hawaii to attend the Pacific arts and cultural show and to represent PNG.

This year the District is hoping to make the event bigger and better where traditional dancing groups from the other two districts, North and Middle are welcome to participate at the Sel Kambang Festival this year.

By Godwin Eki, EMTV News, Port Moresby

Godwin Eki
has been a Sports Reporter since he started work with Media Niugini Limited in 2013, under News and Production. Coming from a background in Nursing and Paramedics from Queensland, Australia, he finds it interesting covering sports from the community level right through to the regional level. Hoping to one day tap into reporting on PNG politics, economics, environmental issues and other challenges Papua New Guineans face, he’s also covered stories on a variety of topics other than sports. His philosophy is: Believe, Act and Pursue.

Related posts

Madang Provincial Works Coordinator Arrested

Martha Louis

Illimo Dairy Farm to Churn Products to shelves by Christmas

Leanne Jorari

John And Sesel Recalled

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!