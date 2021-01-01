Nomad LLG given approval to be part of the North-Fly Open Electorate

Share the News











The Nomad Local Level Government(NLLG) will administratively and politically come under the jurisdiction of the North Fly District Development Authority (NFDDA) to effectively address service delivery to the Nomad people in the Western Province.

A milestone bureaucratic agreement has been unanimously reached with colleague Middle Fly MP Hon. Roy Biyama earlier this week signalling the transfer of administrative and politically powers to the NFDDA for the greater good of the Nomad people.

Visionary North Fly MP Hon.James Donald assured the people of Nomad, Middle Fly, South Fly, North Fly and the people of Western Province as a whole that this arrangement has nothing to do with the provincial split agenda.

“It’s purely to do with the chronic issue which Nomad LLG sits in between two electorates and service delivery is very difficult with the administering issue. The nearest service centre for Nomad LLG is Kiunga in the North Fly electorate and not Balimo in Middle Fly,” Donald said.

The Good Samaritan revealed that the Nomad LLG has been shared between two electorates for so long in political and administration making them to sit on the fence and sincerely acknowledged his counterpart Hon.Roy Biyama for making a mature and wise decision to officially hand over the political and administrative functions of NLLG to NFDDA so there is more focus in service delivery to this neglected LLG.

Donald announced that negotiations are well underway for the Ningerum LLG to have two more LLGs, the Olslbip LLG to have two more LLGs, the Kiunga Rural to have two more LLGs, the Nomad LLG to have two more LLGs, the Kiungu Urban LLG to increase its number of wards and Star Mountain LLG will remain the same.

Donald brushed aside allegations of provincial split and boldly maintained that he is not afraid to make such radical moves to solve the chronic issue of unnecessary hindrance in government service delivery and other developmental agendas for the greater good of the lives of the people concerned.

Concerns have also been raised to fix villagers in the North Fly electorate living along the Western and Hela provincial border who are looked after by both provincial governments of which Tobi 1, Tobi 2 and Omemi villagers are administratively in the Western provincial side but politically have their census in the North Koroba LLG of the Koroba Lake Kopiagao Electorate of Hela Province.

The first term MP assured the people concerned that strategic implementation of these plans have started and urged the people of North Fly to meaningfully contribute ideas and suggestions so planning of the electorate is collaboratively done for the greater good of all and not for few with evil, ulterior motives to benefit.

“I as your mandated leader will ensure North Fly has a sustainable plan in place to ensure all the villages in the electorate are captured in the government’s plan for generations of today and tomorrow to have a bright and secure foundation to confidently face the everyday challenges of life,” Donald concluded.