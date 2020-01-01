‘No Spectators at Intercity Cup Games’, Lifted

Share the News











The NO Spectators condition set for the Intercity Cup games in Port Moresby has been ‘lifted’.

With respect to the COVID19 protocols, only 4500 people will be allowed in…this approval has been given by the Pandemic Controller today.

PNG NRLC Manager Stanley Hondina said crowd control measures will be strictly enforced. Hondina is greatful for the approval and urged all supporters to comply with the new normal practices.

The Triple Header on Sunday September 20, 2020 at the Sir John Guise Stadium will see Gulf Isous vs Hela Wigmen followed by Agmark Gurias vs Waghi Tumbe at 2pm and the final game between POM Vipers and Stax Tigers at 4pm.

Tickets are now on sale for Round 11 triple header in Port Moresby.