No funding for WHP COVID-19 taskforce

A Provincial Task Force Committee for Western Highlands Province has been formed this week, without a budget to run awareness programs or preparedness and response plans.

The team comprises of the Provincial Administrator, Joseph Neng, as the Chairman, and committee members include Provincial Police Commander, Jacob Kamiak, Western Highlands Provincial Health Authority, Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Church and Community Representatives, and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The Provincial Task Force Committee will commence its first awareness program tomorrow in Dei electorate by meeting with District Development Authority members, Local Level Government Presidents and Village Councilors to spread the awareness of Corona Virus among their people.

The Committee are yet to receive funding from the Provincial Government, and Local Members or Stakeholders to run the campaign.

All travels between provinces have ceased according to the National Government’s directive of 14 days lockdown, except for trucks carrying essential store cargoes and medical supplies.

Vehicles traveling within the Provincial routes are to carry no more than five passengers.

All essential services such as Banks, PNG Power, Water PNG, fuel stations and shops continue to operate as normal.

