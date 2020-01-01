No Enforcement of Lockdown Measures

A whirlwind of confusion was brewed this morning.

The nation’s capital seemed far too normal for a second major lockdown of COVID – 19 as public motor vehicles and bus stops were jammed packed with working-class and students trying to make their way to school and work.

EMTV took to the streets of Port Moresby, capturing the general public moving about their normal routine.

Social distancing not being enforced as is supposed to be.

Measure No. 11 was announced yesterday by Prime Minister, James Marape that public transportation will be ceased starting tomorrow, 29th July 2020, for the next two weeks;

Understandably, the announcement was made late yesterday afternoon and a number of students from schools all over Port Moresby this morning were being sent home.

Classes put off for the next two weeks.

Officials of agencies who are supposed to be enforcing these measures were nowhere to be seen in the hot spot and crowded areas and bus stops.

EM TV will be following the progress of the enforcement of these lockdown measures throughout the day and will bring you the latest update of what has been happening in the city in our 6 pm bulletin.