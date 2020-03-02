No confirm COV-19 case in PNG

Health authorities have confirmed that there is no Coronavirus or COV-19 case in the country.

Deputy Prime Minister Davies Steven says despite these, health authorities and other agencies have lift the response level to contain and manage suspected cases.

DPM Steven urged citizens not to live in fear but consider prevention measures and practice good hygiene living. Despite rumors on social media, he confirmed that there are no cases of COVID-19 in the country.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the Special Ministerial Committee is on its toes to ensure the virus is contained and managed.

He says authorities have lifted the response level. DPM Steven says for now people must not live in fear but maintain good hygiene.

Backing the DPM’s statement, Acting Health Secretary Dr Paison Dakulala says health authorities and other agencies including the World health organization are vigilant. He says a progressive report is ready to be presented to NEC for consideration.

Meanwhile Prime Minister James Marape has assured that the Government is keeping close contact with the remaining students in China.

