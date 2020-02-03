NIPG Lihir Visit

The New Ireland Government has successfully held its first 2020 Provincial Executive Council and Provincial Implementation meetings on Lihir island.

The location also set the tone for the first Provincial Executive Council and Provincial Implementation Meetings.

Governor Sir Julius Chan expressed satisfaction at the outcome of meetings stating that it was an opportunity for PEC members to get first hand account of how the companies operate and to also get a grasp of some of the landowner concerns.

Governor Chan said the dialogue was very critical and constructive.

Mining Minister Johnson Tuke was also on site meeting with all stakeholders.

By Jack Lapauve Jr, EMTV News, Port Moresby