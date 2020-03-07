NIPG embrace Port upgrade Contract

New Ireland Provincial Government has welcomed the signing of the contract for the upgrade of the Kavieng Airport by the National Airports Corporation and the China Railway Construction Engineering Group at the Government House this week.

Governor Sir Julius said this project is to upgrade the Kavieng Airport to an International Airport at the cost of K91.8million.

Governor Chan says his Government is ready to sit with the contractor and NAC to ensure the design of the terminal building is the symbolic drongo bird.

Sir Julius noted that the new airport has been a very extended and difficult process under the terms of the original Lihir MoA, signed in 1995.

Sir Julius also said that the Provincial Government has worked closely with the airport landowners which K6million was paid to the landowners in the last year

“We want to be certain the tarmac is long enough to take long-distance, international aircraft such as the 767. We will be working very closely with both the contractor and the National Government to make sure that happens,” added Sir Julius.