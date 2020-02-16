NIP sign MOU with DPLGA for Record Book System

The Department of Provincial Local Government Affairs and the New Ireland Government have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the establishment of the Village Record Book System.

The signing took place at the official Government Haus in Kavieng between administration executives and DPLGA.

The MOU allows the New Ireland Government some functions of Planning and Election Roll functions. This will see the establishment of the Provincial database system and training of ward recorders and LLG officers.

New Ireland Province is the first to enter into the partnership arrangement with DPLGA.

Present to witness the signing alongside New Ireland Governor Sir Julius Chan and his administration executives was DPLGA Secretary Dickson Guina and five of his officers.

Secretary Guina hoped the MOU would lead to effective data collection on par with that of Pre-Independence years.

“The establishment of Ward Record Books is a key Government initiative to ensure a locally developed and managed database is realized to generate accurate, reliable and up to date data for evidence-based development planning, policy formulation, budgeting, resource allocation and service distribution.

Therefor it is important that all government agencies at all levels of government work together in ensuring this important government intervention is strengthened and sustained over a long period of time by sharing resources, expertise and skills,” said Secretary Guina.

Governor Sir Julius while endorsing the MOU was critical on two areas, that is Funding and Non-Compliance. He urged DPLGA to live up to its funding agreement, stating he did not want a repeat of being let down like the Electoral Commission did during the National Elections and LLG elections.

By Jack Lapauve Jnr – EMTV News – Port Moresby