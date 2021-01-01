Nineteen-year-old takes after late dad to build furniture

Share the News











Sine Arua Koete Opa is an 18-year-old young lady from Manus and Gulf, she is currently majoring in Pure Science at Jubilee Catholic Secondary here in the nation’s capital.

Sine has always been daddy’s girl; she is of course the last born out of six children. Her dad a builder by trade taught her how to build and always got her to help him around their home. Sadly Sine’s dad passed away when she was just 15.

We asked her why she named her business Rookies Woodwork: She replied it was a childhood name given to her by her elder brother, this she said with a smile. Sine is confident and ambitious, qualities that will get her places in the future. We asked her who her role model is and she gave the biggest smile and said Elon Musk – the tech guru.

Rookies Woodworks began during the isolation earlier this year, the long month at home seemed like forever so Sine built a table and her brother Erry Opa took a photo of it and posted it on his Facebook wall. That one picture led to requests from people on Facebook asking for more furniture like it to be built.

It is now June and Sine and her family are juggling school, work, and their home-based business. Her sister Salome and mum Piwen were with her when we visited. Salome was adding finishing touches to a customer’s table and Sine was hauling timber around their small backyard. Watching the girls handle the circular saw was a sight to behold.

Sine (left) with big sister Salome.

Rookies Woodwork moves like a well-oiled machine, they build together and meet clients together. Piwen Opa, Sine’s mother is always with her when Sine needs to buy pallets or tools. Piwen has instilled humility into all her children and insists they always be humble.

If you would like to contact Rookies Woodworks, you can call them on Mobile Number 7451 6410 or Email them at rookieswoodwork@gmail.com

