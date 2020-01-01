Nine New Control Measures Announced as COVID 19 Numbers Increase

SOE Controller David Manning has issued nine new control measures as PNG’s COVID-19 cases increases to 30.

He said there is a high likelihood of expanded community transmission and while there are no new cases in the provinces since April, it is known that testing has been very limited in the provinces despite an enhanced testing strategy and the reluctance of persons to go for testing.

Manning said the situation is worrying and is a grave concern to the government and he strongly urged citizens to continue to observe COVID-19 Health and medical protocols.

He says the COVID-19 technical advisory team is still in discussions and taking into account all factors before recommending other measures to counter the increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases.

He added that the priority now is to accelerate the readiness of functioning quarantine and isolation facilities in all provinces.

The NINE New Measures issued by the Controller include:

• Revocation of all previous measures;

• International travel;

• Domestic travel;

• Provincial coordination;

• Burial of deceased persons;

• Customs duties;

• COVID-19 testing;

• COVID-19 surveillance and testing; and

• Business and social.

High amongst this is the increased testing of citizens and tracing of contacts by medical and health teams and the involvement of police and Defence Force to ensure implementation of measures put in place.

Mr. Manning said the measures issued were done so with the best intentions and are intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19 whilst causing minimum disruption to the livelihood of people and businesses.