National Fisheries Authority signed off on another Memorandum of Agreement with two more maritime provinces recently.

The MOA is with the basic intention to add value to the manner in which the National Fisheries Authority and provinces do business to influence corporation and open access to the international markets.

The signing signifies a milestone, on areas of common interest to fisheries in the provinces of Central and Western.

Essentially, Friday’s MoA signing provides the pathway linking the two maritime provinces of Central and Western for a uniform distribution off logistical and financial support empowering provinces to deliver projects at the district and local level; enabling NFA to embark on revenue generating channels in working together with the provinces.

The government wanting to prioritise and ensure maritime provinces are empowered with the relevant capacity building to generate revenue; step in to provide the technical support and assist in opening and sourcing market accesses and commercialize it under NFA’s frameworks.

The two maritime provinces of Central and Western pledging their support to harness this partnership with NFA and develop potential for the locals to export maritime products to open markets and generate maximized benefits.

Conscious of the governments directives, the NFA is aligning its efforts to be in tandem with these priorities and welcomes the opportunity to have open exchanges on issues of importance that will be fundamental in shaping the long term success of the partnership with the maritime provinces.

By Annette Kora, EMTV News, Port Moresby