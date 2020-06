The reigning premiers of the intercity rugby league competition Lae Snax Tigers are expecting some overseas based players to join their team.

Tiger Emere the Captain of the Snax Tigers side says due to the COVID-19’ they started training late, but he has confirmed that Kumuls Edwin Ipape and Edene Gebbie will be joining the Lae based franchise.

Tiger also said the team is looking forward to their 10th anniversary as a club as they look to defend their title.