Newcrest and ADI assist New Ireland Covid19 efforts

Newcrest Mining and Australian Doctors International today came good with Personal Protective Equipment and cleaning agents for the New Ireland Provincial Health Authority.

Both organizations have been working closely with the New Ireland Covid19 Taskforce to ensure the Province is assisted in its preventative measures. Overall Newcrest has assisted with K20 million to assist with Covid19 on a national level.

The ADI has conducted COVID-19 Awareness Trips to Namatanai and Sentral LLG from the 7th to 8th April 2020. They distributed public health posters, buckets and soaps to encourage handwashing and good hand hygiene for the prevention of COVID19 to health facilities and other amenities that people have access to most times such as church and trade stores. Hand sanitisers and disinfectant wipes were also distributed for the health workers to use in their settings and when dealing with patients.

At the moment there are no confirmed cases for New Ireland yet, however Deputy taskforce Chairman and CEO of the Provincial Health Authority Dr Alex Wanganpi confirmed that 5 tests have been sent out of the province and now awaiting results. “ We cannot truly say that New Ireland is Covid19 free unless we actually have enough testing kits to conduct testing,” said Dr Waganapi.

The PHA thanked the political leadership of the Province for the well co-ordinated effort through the setting up of the Covid19 Taskforce stating it was about time all stakeholders in the province worked together to improve the overall Health status of the Province.

Present to witness the occasion was Provincial Administrator and Covid19 Taskforce Chairman Lamiller Pawut, Deputy Chairman Covid19 and CEO of PHA Dr Alex Wanganapi, Newcrest Kavieng office Manager Francis Sabadi and ADI’s Devlyn Olan.

Governor Sir Julius is kept fully informed on daily programs and “ New Ireland is lucky to have the support of various business houses and the Provincial Government has urged Newcrest to share these preventive Medical products with Manus, East New Britain, West New Britain, Bougainville and Golpu in the Morobe Province where Newcrest is a player in PNG.”

He said,” The loss of one life is a national concern and in any part of PNG is a national loss and we must all co-operate to help one another. I think out of this Corona crises PNG will come out more cooperative, Stronger, United and fired up to new heights. Just like the Tolais rose from the 1994 volcanic ashes, Manam Eruption and the Southern Highlands Earthquakes, Corona out of nowhere struck without warning, still “We shall overcome” as once said by the great Martin Luther King.”