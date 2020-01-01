New Sumkar District Headquarter

Sumkar District Development Authority has sourced outside funding to build a new District Headquarter as most of its infrastructures are run down and not fit for use.

Local member, Chris Nangoi, got K1 Million funding support from the National Forest Authority for the construction of the building.

The building was expected to be completed in September of this year. However, due to COVID19 shipment of material from China was delayed, thus delaying construction work.

The prefabricated materials were purchased from Beijing and shipped into the country through Surpass.

The two-storey building will house all District offices.

The top floor of the building will house the Treasury, the District Administration, the office of the local member, and two LLG presidents including a conference room and an electoral office.

While the ground floor will house all program managers from all sectors including Agriculture, Law and order, education, works, and health.

Sumkar MP, Chris Nangoi, describes public servants as the machinery behind the running of any district and it is only proper that they are taken care of.

Nangoi says the building is an icon of change and a hope for the people of Sumkar District as more developmental changes are forthcoming.