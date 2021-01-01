New student rural accommodation for nursing students

Share the News











Lae’s School of Nursing students for the first time will be accommodated in their own building when undergoing training at Mutzing Health Centre in Morobe’s Markham District.

According to the Acting Principal, Pauline Bomareo, despite the existence of the program in the country, most training schools are challenged with students’ accommodation in rural areas.

The new Lae Unitech School of Nursing, Mutzing rural transit duplex accommodation, will be used by the final year male and female students who will be undergoing their training here at the Mutzing Health Centre.

Over the years, the Health Centre, located in Morobe’s Markham District, assisted many nursing school students in their training.

Lae’s Nursing School Acting Principal, Pauline Bomareo, rural accommodation for nursing students is still a challenge throughout the country.

According to Mrs. Bomareo, the project began in 2016 and saw its completion after six years.

She said the school has set its priorities in infrastructure and integral human development, however, funding and proper monitoring and evaluation of such projects have been a problem.

The Department of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology funded Mutzing rural nursing duplex accommodation at a cost of over K600 thousand.

The opening ceremony was officiated by the Markham MP, Koni Iguan.

DHERST’s Executive Manager-Project Division, Lisa Larry said this was made possible through the transfer of funds from the National Government to the Department in 2016.